BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Short Interest Up 93.9% in March

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 93.9% from the February 28th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
MIY traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.42. 305,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,911. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.68. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $16.00.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.
