BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Short Interest Up 93.9% in March

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 93.9% from the February 28th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MIY traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.42. 305,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,911. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.68. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,119 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 34,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the period. 15.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.