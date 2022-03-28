BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 39.8% from the February 28th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE MYN opened at $12.02 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $14.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 6.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after buying an additional 31,411 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 8.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 403,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after buying an additional 31,436 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 107,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.

