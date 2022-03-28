Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BCSAU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BCSAU – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the February 28th total of 14,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCSAU opened at $10.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.10. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $10.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth about $10,110,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth about $1,456,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth about $819,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth about $3,033,000.

