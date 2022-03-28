Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 649 Shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BUFR. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 3rd quarter worth $596,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 3rd quarter worth $532,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 15,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 422,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BUFR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.80. The stock had a trading volume of 12,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,103. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $25.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.25.

