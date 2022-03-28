Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,236 Shares of The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The European Equity Fund were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in The European Equity Fund by 1.8% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 251,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the period. 53.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The European Equity Fund alerts:

The European Equity Fund stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.05. 1,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,226. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.33. The European Equity Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The European Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The European Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.