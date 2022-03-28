Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.57.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $177.18. 233,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,982,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.28 and a 200-day moving average of $166.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

