Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New $52,000 Investment in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOTE. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,841,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,676,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,910,000.
VOTE traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,913 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.50 and a 200-day moving average of $53.24.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF (VOTE)
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.