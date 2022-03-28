Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New $52,000 Investment in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOTE. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,841,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,676,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,910,000.

VOTE traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,913 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.50 and a 200-day moving average of $53.24.

