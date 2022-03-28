Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,625 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 21.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FULT shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In other news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $186,155.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FULT traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.35. 1,003,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,376. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Fulton Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.75.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 27.63% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.