Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 747,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,665,000 after purchasing an additional 58,309 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 79,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 16,442 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 393,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,855,000 after acquiring an additional 232,378 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,091,000 after acquiring an additional 434,376 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SYY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.94. 1,235,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,691,793. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.71. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $89.22. The company has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.23, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. CL King assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.75.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $303,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,382 shares of company stock worth $9,513,621. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

