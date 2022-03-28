Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 516 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brightworth bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $4,214,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 26,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 10,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $322,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $22.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,194,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,561,668. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.79.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

