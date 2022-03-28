Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOCNU) Short Interest Update

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOCNU – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 42.1% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ BOCNU opened at $9.91 on Monday. Blue Ocean Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98.

Get Blue Ocean Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $495,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $809,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Ocean Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Ocean Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.