BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (TSE:ZEB)

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th.

TSE ZEB opened at C$41.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$41.29. BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$33.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.00.

