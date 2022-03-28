BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (TSE:ZEB)

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th.
TSE ZEB opened at C$41.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$41.29. BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$33.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.00.
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
Receive News & Ratings for BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.