Boosted Finance Price Hits $1.05 on Major Exchanges (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (BOOST) traded up 26.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 28th. In the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Boosted Finance has a market cap of $62,884.49 and approximately $23,415.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00002186 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Boosted Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00047688 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,412.65 or 0.07102002 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,938.58 or 0.99764105 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00046827 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boosted Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boosted Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.