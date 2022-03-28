Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Declares $0.98 Quarterly Dividend

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Boston Properties has increased its dividend payment by 3.9% over the last three years. Boston Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 119.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Boston Properties to earn $7.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.1%.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $129.78 on Monday. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $100.53 and a 52 week high of $129.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.93 and its 200-day moving average is $117.07. The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $2,543,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 415,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,803,000 after acquiring an additional 30,086 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 270,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 207,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,906,000 after acquiring an additional 65,589 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1,008.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after acquiring an additional 73,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BXP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.27.

About Boston Properties (Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

