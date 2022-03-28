Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Declares $0.98 Quarterly Dividend

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.
Boston Properties has increased its dividend payment by 3.9% over the last three years. Boston Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 119.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Boston Properties to earn $7.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.1%.
Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $129.78 on Monday. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $100.53 and a 52 week high of $129.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.93 and its 200-day moving average is $117.07. The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.09.
In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $2,543,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 415,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,803,000 after acquiring an additional 30,086 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 270,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 207,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,906,000 after acquiring an additional 65,589 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1,008.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after acquiring an additional 73,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on BXP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.27.
About Boston Properties (Get Rating)
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boston Properties (BXP)
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.