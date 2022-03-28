Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Plans Variable Dividend of $0.14

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) declared a Variable dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.144 per share on Wednesday, April 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Boyd Gaming has a dividend payout ratio of 10.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Boyd Gaming to earn $5.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.1%.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $69.01 on Monday. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $50.38 and a 1 year high of $72.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.29 and its 200-day moving average is $63.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $879.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.16 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 13.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

BYD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upgraded Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

In other news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $76,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 118,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. 66.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

