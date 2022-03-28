Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.91.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Braze from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. initiated coverage on Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $321,743.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $1,087,000. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Lloyd Park LLC acquired a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $418,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $6,173,000. Institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BRZE traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.95. 23,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,976. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.37. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $30.76 and a fifty-two week high of $98.78.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

