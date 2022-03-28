Brightworth Has $237,000 Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Brightworth increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.53.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PNC opened at $196.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $82.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.14 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.40%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.