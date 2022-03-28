Brokerages Anticipate Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) to Announce $1.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carter’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.35. Carter’s posted earnings of $1.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full year earnings of $8.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.84 to $9.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.51 to $9.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Carter’s.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Carter’s had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 9.74%. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share.

CRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush raised Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

NYSE CRI traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $94.63. 288,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,671. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.85. Carter’s has a 52-week low of $84.41 and a 52-week high of $116.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carter’s (CRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.