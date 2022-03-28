Brokerages Anticipate Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $700,000.00

Equities analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) will report sales of $700,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $250,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20 million. Oncternal Therapeutics reported sales of $750,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $2.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $4.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.13 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Oncternal Therapeutics.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.86% and a negative net margin of 726.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ONCT. BTIG Research began coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $1.44 on Monday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $10.56. The firm has a market cap of $71.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average is $2.80.

In other news, CEO James B. Breitmeyer acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,630. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 164.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 35,629 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 21,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 63,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

