Brokerages Anticipate Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) will announce $1.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pool’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.31 billion and the lowest is $1.15 billion. Pool reported sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pool will report full-year sales of $6.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $6.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.59 million. Pool had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 70.81%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on POOL. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $559.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,159,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Pool by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 454,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $256,997,000 after buying an additional 207,072 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 994.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 216,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,024,000 after buying an additional 196,656 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Pool by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 776,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $439,296,000 after purchasing an additional 158,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pool by 10.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,278,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $555,550,000 after purchasing an additional 119,932 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of POOL opened at $431.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Pool has a 1-year low of $333.54 and a 1-year high of $582.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $459.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $494.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 20.03%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

