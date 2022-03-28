Brokerages Anticipate RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) to report $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for RumbleON’s earnings. RumbleON posted earnings per share of ($1.54) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 129.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RumbleON will report full-year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.84 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow RumbleON.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.00. RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.43) EPS.

RMBL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RumbleON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. DA Davidson cut their price target on RumbleON from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wedbush cut their price target on RumbleON from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on RumbleON from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RumbleON currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in RumbleON by 99.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in RumbleON by 62.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 8,664 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMBL stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.24. 2,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,095. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $511.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 2.67. RumbleON has a one year low of $22.17 and a one year high of $48.45.

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platforms. It operates through the following segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

