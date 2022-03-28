Brokerages Anticipate Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $351.36 Million

Equities analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) will post $351.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $346.71 million to $356.00 million. Valley National Bancorp posted sales of $323.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 31.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VLY. Zacks Investment Research raised Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Wedbush began coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.15.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $51,173,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter worth $12,781,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,059,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,064,000 after buying an additional 821,144 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,541,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,703,000 after buying an additional 625,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,963,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,367,000 after buying an additional 621,791 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $13.30. The company had a trading volume of 111,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.12. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

