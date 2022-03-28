Brokerages Anticipate Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.16. Warner Music Group reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Warner Music Group.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 481.86%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.42.

In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $712,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $332,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,396,680 shares of company stock worth $178,545,409. Insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 201.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. 19.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Music Group stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.81. 7,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,603. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36. Warner Music Group has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

About Warner Music Group (Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Warner Music Group (WMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.