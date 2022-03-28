Brokerages Expect Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) to Post -$0.99 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.45) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.59). Carnival Co. & reported earnings per share of ($1.80) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($0.44). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 52.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6142.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.79) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Argus cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.19.

Shares of CCL traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.91. The company had a trading volume of 888,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,658,363. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.07. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $31.52.

In related news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 36.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,653,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,820 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 14.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 89,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 11,146 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 7.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 64,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 4.2% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 108,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

