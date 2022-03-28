Brokerages Set Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) PT at $29.88

Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.88.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACET. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Adicet Bio from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Adicet Bio from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Friday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Adicet Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

In other Adicet Bio news, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $67,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $455,480. 33.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACET. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in Adicet Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,715,000. Abingworth LLP increased its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Abingworth LLP now owns 2,115,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,892,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 733,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,823,000 after purchasing an additional 356,891 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the 4th quarter worth $5,439,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 2,290.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 240,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACET traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $17.05. The stock had a trading volume of 232,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,822. Adicet Bio has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $18.49. The stock has a market cap of $679.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.92.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Adicet Bio will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

