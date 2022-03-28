Brokerages Set Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) PT at $109.00

Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AEOXF shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €91.00 ($100.00) to €98.00 ($107.69) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €109.00 ($119.78) to €108.00 ($118.68) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €113.00 ($124.18) to €121.00 ($132.97) in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AEOXF remained flat at $$137.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.06 and its 200-day moving average is $130.09. Aeroports de Paris has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $154.50.

Aéroports de Paris SA engages in the design, build, and management of commercial airports. The company is responsible for the organization, operation, and development of civilian air transport in the Île-de-France region. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail & Services, Real Estate, International & Airport Developments, and Other Activities.

