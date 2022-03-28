Brokerages Set Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Target Price at $82.23

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEM shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Close LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 22,780 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 67,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,553,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,202 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,000. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AEM traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.39. 2,763,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,682,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.71. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $74.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.22 and its 200-day moving average is $53.35.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $949.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.93 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.40%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

