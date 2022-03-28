Brokerages Set Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) PT at $93.09

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.09.

A number of research firms have commented on BLDR. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

NYSE:BLDR traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.60. 23,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,549,734. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 2.27. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.63.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 70,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

