Brokerages Set Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) PT at $135.00

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.00.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,910,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,318,000 after buying an additional 1,229,437 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,174,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,758,000 after buying an additional 230,412 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,866,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,072,000 after buying an additional 18,453 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,959,000 after buying an additional 53,358 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,083,000 after buying an additional 69,812 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBOE stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.94. The stock had a trading volume of 514,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,369. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.95. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $96.44 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 39.10%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

