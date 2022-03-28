Brokerages Set ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Price Target at $137.25

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.25.

Several research firms have commented on EXLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen upgraded ExlService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th.

In other ExlService news, EVP Narasimha Kini acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.50 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,613 shares of company stock worth $604,726 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after buying an additional 25,502 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,948,000 after purchasing an additional 41,260 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 1,550.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 30,575 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,645,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at about $684,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXLS opened at $136.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. ExlService has a 12-month low of $89.83 and a 12-month high of $146.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.51.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ExlService will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

