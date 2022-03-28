Brokerages Set Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) PT at $35.33

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 796,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Aspireon Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 260.8% in the 4th quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 137,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 99,433 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 846,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,485,000 after acquiring an additional 276,300 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 150,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTAI stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.62. 605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,043. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $34.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.94.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.30). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $145.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 92.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is presently -91.03%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

