Brokerages Set Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Price Target at $132.70

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.67.

Several research firms have commented on HZNP. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.38. 71,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,043. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.05, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.16. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a twelve month low of $79.81 and a twelve month high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.90 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $72,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $2,250,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 269,628 shares of company stock valued at $26,184,094. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HZNP. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $998,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at $250,526,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at $1,057,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

