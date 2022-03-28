Brokerages Set Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) PT at GBX 792.25

Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 792.25 ($10.43).

Several brokerages recently commented on PHNX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 795 ($10.47) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 760 ($10.01) to GBX 800 ($10.53) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 815 ($10.73) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 804 ($10.58) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

In related news, insider Kory Sorenson bought 140 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 670 ($8.82) per share, for a total transaction of £938 ($1,234.86). Also, insider Nicholas Lyons bought 2,950 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 686 ($9.03) per share, for a total transaction of £20,237 ($26,641.65). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,874 shares of company stock valued at $3,234,284.

Shares of PHNX stock opened at GBX 640 ($8.43) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £6.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.28. Phoenix Group has a one year low of GBX 559.20 ($7.36) and a one year high of GBX 764.37 ($10.06). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 645.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 648.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.88, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a GBX 24.80 ($0.33) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $24.10. This represents a dividend yield of 3.96%. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.55%.

About Phoenix Group (Get Rating)

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services segments. The UK Heritage segment accepts incremental premiums on in-force policies. The UK Open segment offers workplace pensions and self-invested personal pensions products under the SunLife brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.