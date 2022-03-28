Brokerages Set Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Price Target at $20.75

Shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.75.

PSTL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Postal Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Postal Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Postal Realty Trust stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.62. Postal Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.61.

Postal Realty Trust ( NYSE:PSTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 1.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.2275 dividend. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 827.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Postal Realty Trust by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

About Postal Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.