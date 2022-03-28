Brokerages Set Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Target Price at $46.57

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.57.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PWCDF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$48.50 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Power Co. of Canada stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,459. Power Co. of Canada has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $35.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.87.

Power Corp. of Canada is a management and holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services; asset management; and sustainable and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The Lifeco segment offers life and health insurance, retirement, and investment management services, and involves in the asset management and reinsurance businesses.

