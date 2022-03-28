Brokers Set Expectations for Science 37 Holdings Inc’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNCE)

Science 37 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Science 37 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 24th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Science 37’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

SNCE stock opened at $5.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.31. Science 37 has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $15.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCE. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Science 37 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Science 37 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,130,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Science 37 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Science 37 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Science 37 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Science 37 Inc provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc, formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

