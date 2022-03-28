Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 1,220.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,465 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 41.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,468,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,653 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 145.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,929 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,593,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,365,000 after acquiring an additional 40,437 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 30.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,487,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,477,000 after acquiring an additional 344,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 75.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,404,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,856,000 after acquiring an additional 604,172 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Shares of BRO opened at $70.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.70. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.53 and a 12 month high of $70.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.81%.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $123,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

Brown & Brown Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.