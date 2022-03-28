Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $72.25

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.25 and last traded at $71.88, with a volume of 4611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.37.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.40 and its 200 day moving average is $64.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 19.81%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $123,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 938.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 470,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,073,000 after acquiring an additional 424,908 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,848,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 199.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 196,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,875,000 after acquiring an additional 130,562 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 11,568 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 104,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 53,822 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Company Profile (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

