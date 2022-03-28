BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 280.96% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. BRP updated its FY23 guidance to CAD10.75-11.10 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $8.530-$8.810 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $77.83 on Monday. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $102.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 2.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.55%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOOO. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of BRP from C$128.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Sunday. raised their price target on BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.93.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BRP by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BRP by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BRP by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BRP by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

