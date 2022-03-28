BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target Increased to C$133.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on BRP from C$128.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC increased their price target on BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on BRP in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.81.

Shares of DOOO stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.86. 12,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,191. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.01. BRP has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $102.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 2.70.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $1.03. BRP had a negative return on equity of 280.96% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BRP will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in BRP during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in BRP by 30.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BRP by 7.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

