BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Strong Earnings

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 1,685 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 106,191 shares.The stock last traded at $77.23 and had previously closed at $77.83.

The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $1.03. BRP had a negative return on equity of 280.96% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. BRP’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.126 dividend. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DOOO shares. Raymond James increased their price target on BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Sunday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on BRP from C$128.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC increased their price target on BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in BRP in the 4th quarter worth about $33,489,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BRP by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,378,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 2.70.

BRP Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

