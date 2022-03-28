Build Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BGSX) Short Interest Update

Build Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BGSX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 63.6% from the February 28th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE:BGSX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.73. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,849. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.73. Build Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Get Build Acquisition alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGSX. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Build Acquisition by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Build Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,952,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in Build Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,893,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Build Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Build Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $494,000. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Build Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the software and technology-enabled services with a primary focus on North American markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Build Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.