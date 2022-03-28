BWS Financial Weighs in on Ecovyst Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ECVT)

Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at BWS Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Ecovyst in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter. BWS Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Ecovyst’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.
Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.24 million. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.
Shares of ECVT stock opened at $11.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.01. Ecovyst has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Ecovyst during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Ecovyst by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Ecovyst by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ecovyst by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ecovyst during the third quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.
Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.
