Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Receives $73.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBT. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Get Cabot alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $70.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.34 and a 200 day moving average of $59.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 1.46. Cabot has a 12 month low of $47.59 and a 12 month high of $74.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.23. Cabot had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cabot will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.55%.

In related news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $867,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 4th quarter worth about $23,340,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Cabot by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 33,222 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cabot by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,244,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $350,955,000 after acquiring an additional 194,544 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 21,085 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 153,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 24,393 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cabot (Get Rating)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.