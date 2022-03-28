Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Holdings Cut by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG decreased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,372 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDNS. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,088.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $158.84. 1,271,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,146. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $192.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 63.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The firm had revenue of $773.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDNS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.62.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $7,749,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total transaction of $154,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,979 shares of company stock valued at $26,209,988 over the last three months. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

