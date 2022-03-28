Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Up to $5.83

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.83, but opened at $6.23. Canaan shares last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 67,246 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $958.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 4.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.94.

Get Canaan alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Canaan during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Canaan by 130.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 28,387 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Canaan by 990.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Canaan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Canaan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.