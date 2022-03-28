Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 11,683 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 548,141 shares.The stock last traded at $124.92 and had previously closed at $126.65.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CM shares. Barclays lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$173.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Europe boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$172.00 to C$174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$182.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.83.

The stock has a market cap of $56.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, May 16th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, February 25th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, May 13th.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The bank reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 28.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $1.267 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 43.83%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CM. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 732.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

