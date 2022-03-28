Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) PT Raised to $189.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

COF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $221.00 to $217.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $182.29.

Shares of COF stock opened at $135.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.55. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $122.43 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 20.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042 in the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COF. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,574,938,000 after purchasing an additional 274,233 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 27.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,589,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,891,000 after purchasing an additional 112,981 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,836,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,750,000 after purchasing an additional 890,874 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 39.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,249 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

