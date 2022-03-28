Capital One Financial Weighs in on APA Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for APA in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the company will earn $2.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.48. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for APA’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on APA from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on APA from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.03.

Shares of APA stock opened at $41.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 4.42. APA has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a negative return on equity of 552.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APA. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in APA in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in APA in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in APA in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Riney acquired 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of APA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,627,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. APA’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

