Capital One Financial Weighs in on Chesapeake Energy Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.39 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.03. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.53 EPS.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.09). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 160.87% and a net margin of 108.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($42.54) EPS.

CHK has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Johnson Rice raised Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.90.

Shares of CHK opened at $89.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $41.29 and a one year high of $90.58.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 139,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,705,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 12,359 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 42,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 17,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.438 dividend. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

